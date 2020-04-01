Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Oladips – Kwarantine (Freestyle)
COVID-19: Davido Shares Update On Chioma’s Health Status
Basketmouth Nominates Rave Nigerian Singer “Best Porn Director”

Oladips – Kwarantine (Freestyle)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 19 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
oladips kwarantine

We expect more and more quarantine & covid-19 related tracks to drop over the next few weeks while most of the world goes into shutdown mode. Talented rapper, Oladips, follows suite and drops his freestyle, Kwarantine.

The track was produced talented music producer, Kanda and he was assisted by D.I.N Beats.

Check it out.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158