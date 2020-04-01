Oladips – Kwarantine (Freestyle)
- 4 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
We expect more and more quarantine & covid-19 related tracks to drop over the next few weeks while most of the world goes into shutdown mode. Talented rapper, Oladips, follows suite and drops his freestyle, Kwarantine.
The track was produced talented music producer, Kanda and he was assisted by D.I.N Beats.
Check it out.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles