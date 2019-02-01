Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Basketmouth Nominates Rave Nigerian Singer “Best Porn Director”

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha widely known as Basketmouth, nominated raving Nigerian act, Naira Marley, fro “Best Porn Director”.

Hilarious right?!

In a short interview with Kraks Tv, a popular comedy handle, Basketmouth was quick to nominate Naira Marley when asked who would be the best porn director.

“The best pron director, Naira Marley.

“And easy because, first of all, he’s not even directing them but the Marlians do not wear belt.

“And they don’t wear boxer shorts or panties and he’s not telling them not to.

“Like, they are just following, what’s next? Imagine if he now directs them … hmmm,” Basketmouth answered.

Naira Marley, head of Marlians, has massive follower-ship. They’re known for not wearing belts on their trousers.

Marlians are also popular for throwing wild parties with zero behavior!



