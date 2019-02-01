Basketmouth Nominates Rave Nigerian Singer “Best Porn Director”
- 5 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha widely known as Basketmouth, nominated raving Nigerian act, Naira Marley, fro “Best Porn Director”.
Hilarious right?!
In a short interview with Kraks Tv, a popular comedy handle, Basketmouth was quick to nominate Naira Marley when asked who would be the best porn director.
“The best pron director, Naira Marley.
“And easy because, first of all, he’s not even directing them but the Marlians do not wear belt.
“And they don’t wear boxer shorts or panties and he’s not telling them not to.
“Like, they are just following, what’s next? Imagine if he now directs them … hmmm,” Basketmouth answered.
Naira Marley, head of Marlians, has massive follower-ship. They’re known for not wearing belts on their trousers.
Marlians are also popular for throwing wild parties with zero behavior!
Watch video below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles