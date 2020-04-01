Tecno Unveils Wizkid As Brand Ambassador At Camon 15 Launch

Popular mobile phone manufacturers Tecno have signed Nigerian music superstar Wizkid as it’s brand ambassador. The Starboy is currently being unveiled as the mobile phone brand ambassador at the launch of its Camon 15 series.

The deal between Wizkid and Tecno is a multi-million naira deal. He is the first Nigerian musician to be officially associated with the brand as its ambassador.

The launch of the Camon 15 and Camon 15 Pro comes with several goodies for customers and fans of the Starboy. New purchases of the mobile devices would attract a free customised polo from Wizkid.

The deal was settled long time ago, today April 2 becomes the official unveil ceremony.

Watch it live below.