Battle Of Hits: Young Jonn Accepts Legendury Beatz Open Challenge

Revered music producers, Legendury Beatz have thrown out an open challenge to a worthy challenger in the ongoing Battle of Hits.

The challenge comes off the bat after two episodes of Battle of Hits have gone down. The maiden edition featured Sarz and Shizzi while the most recent one had Pheelz take on MasterKraft.

According to Legendury Beatz, other producers are afraid to battle because of their long catalogue of hit songs. The music producing duo of Zei and Mut4y are most famous for working with Wizkid. They are also known for producing the evergreen classic ‘Ojuelegba‘.

Since the challenge was open, YBNL producer Young Jonn stepped up to accept the challenge. ‘I’m game! Let’s go’, Young Jonn replied.

A date and time has not been chosen, however, the venue is on Instagram live.