Rexxie To Take On Kel P In The Battle Of Hits



  • 5 hours 50 minutes ago
alt

What started as a joke between elite Nigerian music producers Sarz and Shizzi has started a movement among Nigerian music producers and the entire Afrobeats music community.

Last night, two heavyweights MasterKraft and Pheelz went head to head in the Battle of Hits. The prolific music producers dished out hits upon hits made by their hands and tools.

Another episode of the Battle of Hits would feature new school music makers and without doubt the toast of the moment. The next challenge is between Kel P and Rexxie.

These two producers are behind some of the biggest hits from 2018 and right up to 2019. They would go head to head on Instagram Live at 10PM on Friday April 3.

