Tekno – Kata (Prod. By Phantom)
- 6 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Cartel Boss, Tekno comes through with a brand new record titled “Kata“. The song was produced by a very talented Nigerian record producer, Phantom.
The song which is dedicated to a love interest serves as a solid follow up to his previously released single titled “Beh Beh.”
Check on the new single below and enjoy it.
