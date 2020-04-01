Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Tekno – Kata (Prod. By Phantom)
Tekno – Kata (Prod. By Phantom)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 19 minutes ago
alt

Cartel Boss, Tekno comes through with a brand new record titled “Kata“. The song was produced by a very talented Nigerian record producer, Phantom.

The song which is dedicated to a love interest serves as a solid follow up to his previously released single titled “Beh Beh.”

Check on the new single below and enjoy it.

DOWNLOAD

