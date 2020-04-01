Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Samklef – Indoor Party
Samklef – Indoor Party



With the recent COVID-19 pandemic that has caused lockdown in some states in the country, Nigerian record producer, Samklef has released a brand new track titled “Indoor Party.”

The song also serves as an encouragement and an awareness of what to do this period of quarantine and self-isolation.

Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

