Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii (Prod. By Young John)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 34 minutes ago
alt

TGP Entertainment shares a new record by its frontline singer, Terry G titled “Adura” featuring talented Nigerian singer, Skiibii.

The song, a prayer sees the artist begging God to answer their prayers and also to bless their hustle.

The track was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn.

