Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii (Prod. By Young John)
TGP Entertainment shares a new record by its frontline singer, Terry G titled “Adura” featuring talented Nigerian singer, Skiibii.
The song, a prayer sees the artist begging God to answer their prayers and also to bless their hustle.
The track was produced by YBNL in-house producer, Young Jonn.
