VIDEO: Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii
- 3 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Amidst the clamor about his return, exceptional multitalented musician Terry G serves a soul soothing tune that offers supplication in prayers alongside a worthy voice from one of the freshest in the game Skibii in this Young Jon (the wicked producer) tune titled ADURA.
We see the Ginjah Master in his elements in this one. Press Play and be thankful.
