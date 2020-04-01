Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii
Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii (Prod. By Young John)
Eugy – Bad Habits ft. Sevaqk

VIDEO: Terry G – Adura ft. Skiibii



alt

Amidst the clamor about his return, exceptional multitalented musician Terry G serves a soul soothing tune that offers supplication in prayers alongside a worthy voice from one of the freshest in the game Skibii in this Young Jon (the wicked producer) tune titled ADURA.

We see the Ginjah Master in his elements in this one. Press Play and be thankful.

[embedded content]

