Odunsi – Decided ft. Tems

One of Nigeria’s finest late singers, Odunsi (The Engine) resurfaces with his official debut single for the year titled ‘Decided’, featuring raving singer Tems.

The new single is a follow up to his singles released in August 2019 titled “Better Days Ft. Wani” and “Wetin Dey.“

The new track “Decided” was produced by Odunsi.

Steering the sound away from his most recent releases, and ushering in a new era of Alternative/Indie, Odunsi reflects on the sentiment of the track, quoting “the song is for anyone that is battling with anything in their lives and dealing with loads of anxiety.” He goes on to say “it’s about fighting death in sleep.”