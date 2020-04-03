Pherowshuz Drops New Mixtape Called ‘King David’
- 5 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Top Nigerian rapper and producer Pherowshuz has released a brand new mixtape called ‘King David’. The mixtape serves as an appetizer to his full-length studio album which will drop in a matter of days.
Pherowshuz adds to his solid discography with the King David mixtape which showcases his writing ability and top-notch production skills.
You can stream King David HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles