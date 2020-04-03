Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Pherowshuz Drops New Mixtape Called ‘King David’
Pherowshuz Drops New Mixtape Called ‘King David’



alt

Top Nigerian rapper and producer Pherowshuz has released a brand new mixtape called ‘King David’. The mixtape serves as an appetizer to his full-length studio album which will drop in a matter of days.

Pherowshuz adds to his solid discography with the King David mixtape which showcases his writing ability and top-notch production skills.

You can stream King David HERE

