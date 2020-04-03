Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rexxie – Marlian Riddim
Rexxie – Marlian Riddim



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 43 minutes ago
Award winning music producer Rexxie releases the first track “MARLIAN RIDDIM” off his upcoming #AfroStreets EP! This definitely is a banger and has since become the anthem for the Marlian Movement!

He further went to share the tracklist off the EP which features usual suspects NairaMarley and Zlatan, and also BarryJhay, but most interestingly Poco Lee! Release date is set for April 17th! Meanwhile, enjoy #MarlianRiddim below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

