Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

Award winning music producer Rexxie releases the first track “MARLIAN RIDDIM” off his upcoming #AfroStreets EP! This definitely is a banger and has since become the anthem for the Marlian Movement!

He further went to share the tracklist off the EP which features usual suspects NairaMarley and Zlatan, and also BarryJhay, but most interestingly Poco Lee! Release date is set for April 17th! Meanwhile, enjoy #MarlianRiddim below.

