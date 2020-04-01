GuiltyBeat X Joeboy – No Love + “Different (EP)”
Heavyweight Ghanaian producer, GuiltyBeatz has released a brand new project titled ‘Different’.
The 6-track EP features some of Nigeria’s finest singers including Mr Eazi, Nonso Amadi, JoeBoy, and other artists – J. Derbie, Cina Soul, Moonchild Sanelly.
Here’s a track off the project titled “No Love” featuring raving singer, Joeboy.
Check on the project below and enjoy.
