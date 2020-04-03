Burna Boy + Zoro + Slowdog – Odogwu (Freestyle)

Igbo Kwenu!! Two of the hottest rappers from the East, Zoro and Slowdog decided to jump on Burna Boy‘s hit single, Odogwu, and do this hot freestyle on it.

Earlier today, Zoro had posted on his instagram that he would dropping this tune shortly, and here it is. Slowdog has already said that Burna’s song is his newest tune and most played on his playlist.

Check it out, and let us know what you think of their verses. Pretty dope to us, and I expect more of this from other rappers in the next few weeks.

DOWNLOAD

Zoro previewing his verse earlier today: