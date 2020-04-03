Burna Boy + Zoro + Slowdog – Odogwu (Freestyle)
- 9 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Igbo Kwenu!! Two of the hottest rappers from the East, Zoro and Slowdog decided to jump on Burna Boy‘s hit single, Odogwu, and do this hot freestyle on it.
Earlier today, Zoro had posted on his instagram that he would dropping this tune shortly, and here it is. Slowdog has already said that Burna’s song is his newest tune and most played on his playlist.
Check it out, and let us know what you think of their verses. Pretty dope to us, and I expect more of this from other rappers in the next few weeks.
DOWNLOAD
Zoro previewing his verse earlier today:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles