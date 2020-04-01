Darkovibes Unveils Debut Solo Album “Kpanlogo”

Photo Credit: Banini Prince

Darkovibes, a young Ghanaian musician, has unveiled his debut solo album “Kpanlogo”.

With 14 tracks on the album, he was able to feature some top shots in the industry.

Mugeez, Runtown, Peruzzi, Stonebwoy, Mr Eazi, King Promise and a couple others.

These are impressive features for a debut album.

“I chose the album title ​Kpanlogo because it not only reflects my heritage as a Ghanaian artist, but it also reflects the mode of the album and myself. I reference culture and movement, but with a fresh twist – just like when urban youth started doing the Kpanlogo dance in the 1960s – it’s about the future, and the past simultaneously,” Darkovibes said as he shared what inspired the album.

Listen to Kpanlogo HERE and share your thoughts.