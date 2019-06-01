Mr Eazi Flags Off EmPawa App

Mr Eazi officially announced that emPawa, a project flagged off by him, now has an app.

EmPawa is a project that seeks to help young African artistes. Recently, the program had absorbed over 30 talented musicians with Nigerians taking lead.

Eazi announced the app is officially on Twitter. He said the application needs zero data to operate as they have an understanding with leading telecommunication outift, MTN.

He also explained that emerging acts could submit their music.

“Hey guys go download the Empawa Music App on Android!!!

“We hit emerging artists Music, you can submit your entries & We are working with @MTNNG to Zero Rate it!

“Meaning you will be able to use it w/o paying for Data!!! Yes ZERO Data Cost!!!.”