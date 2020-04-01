Home | Showtime | Celebrities | SlowDog – Odogwu (Cover)
Following a collaborative effort with Zoro on “Odogwu” cover, indigenous Nigerian rapper, SlowDog decided to ride solo to share his own cover of Burna Boy’s chart-topping single.

SlowDog has openly professed his love for the track and this new cover reiterates it.

Check on it below.

