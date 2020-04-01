Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Understand ft. Alicai Harley
Skuki – Little Booties Matter ft. Ayotee
VIDEO: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Understand ft. Alicai Harley



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Ghanaian superstar singer, Stonebwoy has released the official video for his collaborative single titled “Understand” featuring Jamaican music diva, Alicai Harley.

Alicai Harley appears courtesy of Parlophone Records Limited, a Warner Music Group Company.

The track is off his upcoming album Anloga Junction.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181