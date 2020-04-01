Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim
VIDEO: Rexxie – Marlian Riddim



  • 3 hours 16 minutes ago
One of Nigeria’s finest record producers, Rexxie has released the official music video for his recently released soundtrack titled “Marlian Riddim.”

The track is the lead single off his highly anticipated body of work “Afro Street” which is expected to drop soon.

The track was self-produced by Rexxie while the video was directed by Walinteen Pro Expression.

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

