Lindsey Abudei – One On The Outside

One On The Outside is the first single from Lindsey Abudei in a min, and serves as the first single from her forthcoming EP, Kaleidoscope. That EP is set to be released later in 2020.

It’s been quite a hiatus since the release of her critically acclaimed album, “…And The Bass Is Queen“. We all remember how lovely the single (and video), Out The Magazine was. She’s recently featured on Brymo’s album, Yellow. We expect to hear and see more of the same in the new EP.

Lindsey Abudei is a Nigerian-born singer-songwriter whose influences from Rock, Blues, Jazz and artists like Nina Simone, The Beach Boys, Erykah Badu, Eva Cassidy, Sade, Lauryn Hill have shaped an organic, contemporary sound—a fusion of Jazz, R&B, Soul, and Alternative.

Speaking about the new song, Lindsey said “I’m interested in human experiences in every sphere — my personal ones and of those around me. As an outlier myself, I am about (finding) freedom— in ourselves, our stories, our conversations, our lives and our communion with each other. This song perfectly captures all this and more.“

Check out the single! It’s a lovely one.

