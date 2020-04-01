Home | Showtime | Celebrities | 2 Chainz Asks Burna Boy For A Collaboration On Instagram Live
2 Chainz Asks Burna Boy For A Collaboration On Instagram Live



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 3 minutes ago
A potential collaboration is brewing between Nigeria’s finest Burna Boy and American rapper 2 Chainz. It is worthy of note that 2 Chainz is an admirer of the Nigerian singer.

While on Instagram Live yesterday, 2 Chainz threw and open call to Burna Boy to hop on collaboration with him. The American rapper said this while he was part of T-Pain vs Lil Jon hits clash on Instagram live.

In the comments the ‘BFF’ crooner asked Burna Boy to make music together with Lil Jon as producer. At the moment, Burna Boy is yet to make an official response.

See the 2 Chainz’ comment on T-Pain vs Lil Jon Instagram Live below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
