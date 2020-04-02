PLAYLIST: #SoundClash: Leriq, Chopstix Delivered Nothing But Pure Vibes

Leriq and Chopstix #SoundClash

While fans on IG Live were expecting a fierce battling and condescension, two of Nigeria’s finest record producers, Leriq and Chopstix took a different approach to their ‘Battle of Hits,’ dubbed #SoundClash.

Both record producers took turns playing major hit singles they produced over the years and fans were loving it.

From songs produced for heavyweights including Burna Boy, Ice Prince, Sean Paul, D’banj, Yung L, among others, their edition reminded fans and music lovers alike how much these guys have contributed to the culture.

Leriq and Chopstix treated fans to a celebration of hits rather than a competition and from reactions from those who followed, it was nothing but pure bliss.

The ‘Battle of Hits’ was birthed by Sarz and Shizzi and saw others joining the bandwagon of those willing to compete in the fierce battle of mastery.

STREAM ON iTunes