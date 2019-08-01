Police Invite Naira Marley, JJC Skillz For Disobeying Social Distancing

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police has invited popular Nigerian musician Naira Marley and JJC Skillz for breaking lockdown and social distancing regulation in the state.

Naira Marley had attended a birthday party in honour of JJC Skillz organised by his wife actress Funke Akindele. The later was arrested earlier today for hosting a birthday party on Saturday which invited guests breaking social distancing directives.

The Lagos State Police Command in a statement asked Naira Marley and JJC Skillz to report at the CID Yaba, for interrogations or risk being declared wanted.

An excerpt of the report reads thus:

“Funke Akindele was arrested. Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

“They are in their best interests urged to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted,” the statement said.