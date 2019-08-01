Naira Marley Yet to Honor Our Invitation – Police
The Nigerian Police Force, Lagos, has disclosed that Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, is yet to honor its invitation.
Naira Marley was involved in a house party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on behalf of her husband Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC.
This was in contravention of the standing law in Lagos state against public gathering.
The state government had ordered that its residents self isolate in other to contain the spread of the pandemic coronavirus ravaging the globe.
The Police then invited the singer for questioning as he was in attendance at the party.
The Soapy crooner is yet to appear as Funke Akindele and her husband have been charged to court.
JJC pleaded “guilty” and was sentenced to 14 days community service.
Naira Marley has been in one to many controversies. The singer has a pending case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Cyber Fraud and identity theft.
What can be considered as publicity, seems to be getting out of hand.
