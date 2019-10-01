Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley At Large As Police Intensify Efforts To Arrest Him Over Lockdown
Naira Marley At Large As Police Intensify Efforts To Arrest Him Over Lockdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 12 minutes ago
Nigerian musician Naira Marley is currently evading arrest by the Lagos State Police Command after breaching lockdown rules in the state.

The ‘Soapy’ hit maker violated stay-at-home orders after he attended a birthday party in honour of Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz. The police had earlier invited him alongside other offenders for questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

While JJC and Funke were arrested and charged to court, Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed to PUNCH NG that Naira Marley is still at large after failing to report for interrogation.

Naira Marley has grown to become Nigerian symbol of rebellion in the past after having several altercations with the police in the last 8 months, including his arrest by the EFCC.

