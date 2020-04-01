House Party: JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Charged To Court As They Plead Guilty

Nigerian musician Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz and his wife Funke Akindele have been arraigned in court for violating directives on social distancing and lockdown.

Over the past weekend, Funke threw a birthday party for her husband and gathered lots of persons in a small space violating orders of social distancing. Among other attendees of the birthday bash was Nigerian musician Naira Marley.

The act drew severe criticism as people called for the arrest Naira Marley, JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele. The task force team enforcing the lockdown in Lagos arrested JJC Skillz and his wife and were today arraigned before a magistrate court.

The couple pleaded guilty of the offence and were fined by the court.