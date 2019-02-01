Home | Showtime | Celebrities | ‘Chioma Does Not Have Corona Virus’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals
VIDEO: Tim Godfrey – Miracles Everywhere

‘Chioma Does Not Have Corona Virus’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed what might be the true health status of Chioma’s health, the latter is the fiancee to Nigerian musician Davido.

Earlier, Davido had announced that his fiancee and mother of his son had been infected with Corona Virus. He also added that he tested negative to the virus after two tests.

While fans and loyalists are praying for Chioma’s recovery, Kemi Olunloyo says the former may not have had the virus after all. The controversial journo stated that whole thing might be a hoax or PR stunt from Davido’s quarters.

In a tweet she said, ‘Chioma does not have #covid19 You don’t need to take me seriously.’

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173