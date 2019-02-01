‘Chioma Does Not Have Corona Virus’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed what might be the true health status of Chioma’s health, the latter is the fiancee to Nigerian musician Davido.

Earlier, Davido had announced that his fiancee and mother of his son had been infected with Corona Virus. He also added that he tested negative to the virus after two tests.

While fans and loyalists are praying for Chioma’s recovery, Kemi Olunloyo says the former may not have had the virus after all. The controversial journo stated that whole thing might be a hoax or PR stunt from Davido’s quarters.

In a tweet she said, ‘Chioma does not have #covid19 You don’t need to take me seriously.’