Drake Was Vibing To Sarz & Shizzi’s ‘Battle Of Hits’ On IG

We’ve known for a min that Drake a huge fan of Afrobeats, and that didn’t stop with him collaborating with WizKid. With the trend of The Battle of Hits going on during this COVID-19 quarantine period, producers have taken to instagram to share and engage in friendly competition with each other.

One of the major ones that has been making waves is the Sarz vs Shizzi battle. Drake promoted that on his instagram story, and brought in a much wider audience than any of us expected.

This definitely got Shizzi excited as he posted this on his twitter page, and showed his appreciation.