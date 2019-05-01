Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley Submits Self to Police

Naira Marley has finally availed himself to the Nigerian Police Force for questioning, Premium Times reports.

The singer was involved in a house party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele. The event was to celebrate her husband’s, JJC Skiilz, birthday party.

By their actions, they violated the mandatory lockdown by the Lagos state government.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele and JJC pleaded guilty to their offence in a court on Monday.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and fined N100,000 each by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed that Naira Marley was in their custody, said he will also be charged to court.

Mr Odumosu said the police have launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

