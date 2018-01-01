CORONAVIRUS: Reekado Banks Stuck in Gabon

Banks Music CEO, Reekado Banks, is currently stuck in Libreville, Gabon.

The singer is unable to come back since the federal government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic Covid-19 ravaging the globe.

Reeky posted a photo on his Instagram page with a huge smile on his face.

He explained that though he is smiling, all is not well as he is stuck in Gabon.

He captioned the photo; “Smiling like everything is okay but deep down , Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo,” in the Yoruba dialect it means “I am tired of Gabon, please open the border.”

Reekado Banks. a former member of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Record, resigned from the label to flag off his own imprint, Banks Music.

