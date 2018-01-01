CORONAVIRUS: Reekado Banks Stuck in Gabon
- 5 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Banks Music CEO, Reekado Banks, is currently stuck in Libreville, Gabon.
The singer is unable to come back since the federal government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic Covid-19 ravaging the globe.
Reeky posted a photo on his Instagram page with a huge smile on his face.
He explained that though he is smiling, all is not well as he is stuck in Gabon.
He captioned the photo; “Smiling like everything is okay but deep down , Gabon ti su mi. E ba mi shi border ejo,” in the Yoruba dialect it means “I am tired of Gabon, please open the border.”
Reekado Banks. a former member of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Record, resigned from the label to flag off his own imprint, Banks Music.
See post below;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles