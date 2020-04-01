Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Skales – Kowope ft. Akon
Skales – Kowope ft. Akon
- 5 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian rapper/singer, Skales shares a brand new international collaborative effort titled “Kowope” featuring Senegalese-American singer, Akon.
The track was produced by Rvge and comes after he shared the official music video for his collaborative track titled “Tantabara“.
Enjoy below.
