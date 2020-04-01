Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Afro B – Condo ft. T Pain
VIDEO: Afro B – Condo ft. T Pain
A figurehead of a trending Afrowave sound sweeping the UK, London artist Afro B makes music that fuses afrobeats with a unique combination of dancehall, hip-hop, reggae and R&B.
Produced by Team Salut and Banx & Ranx.
The track is from the album “Afrowave 3”.
