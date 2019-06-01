“We have a sick song together”; Drake On Rema

Mavin singer, REMA.

Drake says he and Rema have a ‘sick sick’ song together.

During an InstaLive session, which is the trend by the way, Drake was listening to Rema’s hit single ‘Dumebi‘ when he made the announcement.

The rapper did not, however, revealed the song title or the release date, but I am betting this would be one hell of a collaboration.

Rema would not be the first Nigerian singer to collaborate with Drake.

Wizkid had worked with the Canadian rapper on One Dance and the remix to Ojuelegba.

Burna Boy and Tekno have also revealed they have some songs with the OVO singer.

Rema is currently ‘all the shine’ in Don Jazzy’s-led Mavin Records.

The young singer has served hit tracks back to back, with teaming young fans always ready to cheers after him.

