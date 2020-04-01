Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Phyno – Oso Ga Eme
VIDEO: Phyno – Oso Ga Eme
- 5 hours 48 minutes ago
Heavyweight Nigerian rapper, Phyno shares the official music video for his single titled “Oso Ga Eme.” The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.
“Oso Ga Eme” is off his album titled “Deal With It”.
Check it out and share your thoughts below.
