Sarkodie – Sub Zero



alt

Heavyweight Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie comes through with a brand new cut titled “Sub Zero”.

The track was produced by Altra Nova and is suspected to be a diss track at a fellow GH rapper.

Check on it below, enjoy, and make your judgements..

