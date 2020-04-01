Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: QDOT- German
VIDEO: QDOT- German
- 8 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Indigenous Multi-Talented singer “Qdot” releases a new single titled “German” together with the visual. You are guaranteed to enjoy “German” which was produced by Hitmaker “Citi Boi“.The video was shot in Lagos by “Sam Visual“.
Listen, Watch and Enjoy.
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165