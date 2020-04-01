VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Save fame, Qdot, Danny S – Family

Next World Music frontier – Jaywon, has unleashed the visual for his single titled “Family“.

This time, he collaborates with talented street-hop act, Qdot, Danny S and PFP Records singed artist, SaveFame to serve his pleasant joint.

This is his third single for the year, following the release of his previous single ‘Aje (Remix)‘ featuring Barry Jhay and Lyta.

Production credit goes to talented music producer, Ololaxsmile and visual credit by Stanz Visual.

Check it out below!