VIDEO: Jaywon ft. Save fame, Qdot, Danny S – Family
- 6 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Next World Music frontier – Jaywon, has unleashed the visual for his single titled “Family“.
This time, he collaborates with talented street-hop act, Qdot, Danny S and PFP Records singed artist, SaveFame to serve his pleasant joint.
This is his third single for the year, following the release of his previous single ‘Aje (Remix)‘ featuring Barry Jhay and Lyta.
Production credit goes to talented music producer, Ololaxsmile and visual credit by Stanz Visual.
Check it out below!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles