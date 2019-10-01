Naira Marley Free As Lagos State Withdraws Charges Over Lockdown Violation

Following his submission to the Lagos State Police Command for questioning and arraignment before a magistrate court, Nigerian musician Naira Marley has been freed of all charges.

The ‘Tesumole’ crooner was invited for questioning by the Police after he attended a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele, which was in direct violation of the social distancing and lockdown orders by Lagos State and the FG.

Naira Marley was charged to court alongside former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi and wife.

“But the government, according to one of the defence counsel, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), withdrew the four counts filed against the three defendants.”, Punch newspaper reports.

However, Naira Marley and others have been asked to apologize to the President and Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“He said the state withdrew the charges on the condition that the defendants would tender an apology to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”