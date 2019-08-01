Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Lagos Govt. Withdraws Charges against Naira Marley, Others

Lagos state government has withdrawn charges against controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, and popular Lagos politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi, and his wife.

All three were fingered for violating the ‘lockdown directive’ by the state government.

They did so by attending a house party organised by popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on behalf of her husband, JJC Skillz.

After the court proceeding on Wednesday, the lawyer revealed that the state decided to withdraw the charges on the condition that all three would tender a public apology to the government of the day.

In particular, Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naira Marley, was at first, reluctant to provide himself for questioning at the police station but later did.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele and her husband, had pleaded guilty to the charges and were both charged N100, 000 naira each and 2 weeks community service.

