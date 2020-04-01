Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Larry Gaga to Produce Soundtracks for ‘Classic’ Nollywood Movie

One of Nigeria’s top music producer, Larry Ndianefo famously known as Larry Gaaga, would be producing official soundtracks for the remake of “Rattlesnake”.

Rattlesnake is a classic Nigerian movie from 1995, that was produced by Amaka Igwe.

Now, the movie is being remade and Larry Gaga is playing a vital role.

Charles Okpaleke, Play Network’s CEO, bought the rights to ‘Rattle Snake’ five years after he acquired the rights to “Living in Bondage’’.

According to him, the movie will be released in November as Gaga is already be producing over 50 tracks of which 12 or 15 will make final picks.

“This movie is coming to cinemas in November, but @larrygaaga is already working on the soundtrack.

“So apparently he comes up with 50 tracks, and during production and post-production he picks the top 12 to 15 tracks to match different scenes in the movie!”.

Larry Gaga, who happens to be one of the industry’s big name, has produced several hit tunes in Nigeria.

The music producer is also responsible for producing soundtracks for ‘Living in Bondage Breaking Free,’ a project that earned him the African Magic ‘Viewers Choice’ award.

