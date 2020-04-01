Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM: Peruzzi – 3 EP (A Playlist By The Huncho)
STREAM: Peruzzi – 3 EP (A Playlist By The Huncho)



alt

DMW act, Peruzzi has decided to enygage his fans by unlocking a new project titled “3 EP (A Playlist By The Huncho).

The 3-track EP features Not3s on the third track titled “Reason”. Other songs include “D Side” and “Showing Work”. The tracks were produced by Lusssh, Speroach and V Stix.

Check on the project below and enjoy.

