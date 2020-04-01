Pheelz – Rii Vibe

Heavyweight Nigerian record producer, Pheelz (Mr Producer) shares a brand new recodrd titled “Rii Vibe”. The new single comes shortly after his ‘Battle of Hits’ session with fellow talented producer, Masterkraft.

According to him, “FREE QUARANTINE Rii* for every artist out there. Vibe on this, post a video #Riivibe . The best vibe gets to work with me, after this whole corona p blows over.”

