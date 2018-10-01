Mayorkun Boosts Hit Single ‘Geng’ With Naija, Africa & UK Remixes
- 3 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian pop superstar Mayorkun is coming back stronger with remixes to his hit single. The DMW crooner had lined up three different remixes for ‘Geng‘.
In a smart move, Mayorkun will be dropping three new versions of ‘Geng’, the Naija remix, Africa and one for the folks in UK.
The Naija remix would feature MI Abaga, Vector, Sinzu and YCee.
The Africa remix would host Kwesi Arthur, Riky Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B while the UK remixes would have Ms Banks and Russ.
According to the singer the ‘Geng’ remix EP drops at midnight.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles