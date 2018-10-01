Mayorkun Boosts Hit Single ‘Geng’ With Naija, Africa & UK Remixes

Nigerian pop superstar Mayorkun is coming back stronger with remixes to his hit single. The DMW crooner had lined up three different remixes for ‘Geng‘.

In a smart move, Mayorkun will be dropping three new versions of ‘Geng’, the Naija remix, Africa and one for the folks in UK.

The Naija remix would feature MI Abaga, Vector, Sinzu and YCee.

The Africa remix would host Kwesi Arthur, Riky Rick, Rayvanny and Innoss B while the UK remixes would have Ms Banks and Russ.

According to the singer the ‘Geng’ remix EP drops at midnight.