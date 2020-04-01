PREMIERE: Joeboy – Call

Over the period of a year, JOEBOY has gone from recording cover songs in his college dorm to becoming one of African music’s brightest new stars – topping streaming charts from Nigeria to Kenya – touring the continent with an impressive run of smash hits.

The first artist to participate in afropop superstar Mr Eazi’s talent incubator and mentorship program – emPawa Africa; JOEBOY has become a symbol of the initiative’s success and potential with the viral success of his first two singles “Baby” and “Beginning” as well as top 10 spots in Kenya, Ghana and Zimbabwe. His swift ascent and hitmaking talent have taken him beyond the continent, landing him coverage and plaudits from Rolling Stone, CNN, Complex, Okay Africa, Pitchfork and Billboard.

With lyrics that capture the innocence of young love and the sting of youthful heartbreak, the 22-year-old crooner has carved his own lane within the increasingly crowded field of Nigerian pop stars.

Today, the 22-year-old singer shares “Call”, the lead single from his upcoming debut album scheduled for release this summer via Banku Music/emPawa Africa.

“Call” introduces a darker, more urgent edge to JOEBOY’s sound, while the video (directed by T.G. Omori) further positions JOEBOY as a star to watch. He shines in this dystopian, sci-fi love story set in an apocalyptic Lagos.

