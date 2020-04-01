Video: KINGP – Robo Rebe

Just when you think Afro pop hit maker, Promise Ilebor, popularly known as KINGP is at his best, the music genius keeps giving his fans something to stay safe with as he drops the visuals to his trending song, Robo Rebe.

The video will sure make it to music video charts again as the singer and his team revealed why they remain a forced to reckoned with in the music industry in this new video.

Shot by Director Prodigeezy, the video was shot on locations in Lagos and fans sure couldn’t wait to see another magical video from the award-winning music video director.

This will surely get the people grooving and shake the industry again.