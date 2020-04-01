Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mayorkun – Geng (UK Remix) ft. Ms Banks & Russ
Mayorkun – Geng (UK Remix) ft. Ms Banks & Russ
Off his “Geng Remix EP”, DMW superstar singer, Mayorkun shares a UK remix to his 2020 heavyweight tune titled “Geng” featuring Russ Splash and Ms Banks.
Check on it below and enjoy.
