Teni – Lockdown ft. DJ Neptune



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  9 hours 43 minutes ago
Dr Dolor star singer, Teni wants you all to stay safe and to prove this, she’s decided to share a brand new tune to that effect titled “Lockdown“.

“Lockdown” is a track off her project titled ‘Quarantine Playlist EP’ which features DJ Neptune.

The track was mixed by Oxygen. ‘The Quarantine Playlist EP‘ houses 4 songs.

Enjoy below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

