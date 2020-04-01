Teni – Lockdown ft. DJ Neptune
- 9 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Dr Dolor star singer, Teni wants you all to stay safe and to prove this, she’s decided to share a brand new tune to that effect titled “Lockdown“.
“Lockdown” is a track off her project titled ‘Quarantine Playlist EP’ which features DJ Neptune.
The track was mixed by Oxygen. ‘The Quarantine Playlist EP‘ houses 4 songs.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles