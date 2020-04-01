Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Mayorkun – Geng ft. M.I Abaga, Vector, Sinzu, Ycee (Naija Remix)
DMW serial hit-maker, Mayorkun shares a star-studded remix to his 2020 banger titled “Geng” featuring some of Nigeria’s rap heavyweights, M.I Abaga, Vector, Sinzu, and Ycee.
This version is the Niaja remix and it has an African remix and a U.K remix.
The track was produced by Quebeat.
