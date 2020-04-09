Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Our Bubbling Under Artist: YungAce – Act A Fool
Mayorkun – Geng ft. M.I Abaga, Vector, Sinzu, Ycee (Naija Remix)

Our Bubbling Under Artist: YungAce – Act A Fool



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 12 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

A few days ago, I was in a good spirit and wanted to do something nice for upcoming artists. Since I didn’t want to do a giveaway involving cash, I decided to allow artists to send in their songs for review. As expected, we received tons of emails. After a strenuous selection process in collaboration with a few A&R guys, we decided to pick YungAce as our first winner.

Following the leaked video of him washing female underwear, Sokan Oreoluwa better known as YungAce dropped his first single of the year titled Act A Fool.

Act A fool is a serene love jingle packed full of soft spoken, romantic appellations sitting pretty on a smooth and soothing mid tempo beat produced by Niphkeys.

YungAce has promised his best for 2020 to his fans who have been waiting to see what he’s got for them.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165