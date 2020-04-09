Our Bubbling Under Artist: YungAce – Act A Fool

A few days ago, I was in a good spirit and wanted to do something nice for upcoming artists. Since I didn’t want to do a giveaway involving cash, I decided to allow artists to send in their songs for review. As expected, we received tons of emails. After a strenuous selection process in collaboration with a few A&R guys, we decided to pick YungAce as our first winner.

Following the leaked video of him washing female underwear, Sokan Oreoluwa better known as YungAce dropped his first single of the year titled Act A Fool.

Act A fool is a serene love jingle packed full of soft spoken, romantic appellations sitting pretty on a smooth and soothing mid tempo beat produced by Niphkeys.

YungAce has promised his best for 2020 to his fans who have been waiting to see what he’s got for them.

