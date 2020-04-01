Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sess the PRBLM – Taka Sufe (Prod. By TMXO)
Sess the PRBLM – Taka Sufe (Prod. By TMXO)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Multi-Award Winning Producer, Sess the PRBLM finally releases a soft entry into the Singer Realm with Genius love song titled ’Taka Sufe’. 

This Deep Afro Fusion Bop was produced by Ace Producer TMXO.

Listen and Enjoy.

